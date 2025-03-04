Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NET. WIM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,588,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1,851.9% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 138,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,196,000 after buying an additional 131,319 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,834,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,130,000 after acquiring an additional 121,810 shares in the last quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,946,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 280,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,716,000 after purchasing an additional 116,130 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare
In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.90, for a total value of $1,648,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,869 shares in the company, valued at $27,790,303.10. This represents a 5.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $7,597,775.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 413,413 shares in the company, valued at $59,961,421.52. This represents a 11.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 638,046 shares of company stock valued at $81,243,344. Corporate insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NET opened at $142.88 on Tuesday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.24 and a fifty-two week high of $177.37. The company has a market capitalization of $49.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -649.45 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37.
Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.21). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.
