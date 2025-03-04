Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NET. WIM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,588,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1,851.9% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 138,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,196,000 after buying an additional 131,319 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,834,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,130,000 after acquiring an additional 121,810 shares in the last quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,946,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 280,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,716,000 after purchasing an additional 116,130 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.90, for a total value of $1,648,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,869 shares in the company, valued at $27,790,303.10. This represents a 5.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $7,597,775.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 413,413 shares in the company, valued at $59,961,421.52. This represents a 11.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 638,046 shares of company stock valued at $81,243,344. Corporate insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on NET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.28.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of NET opened at $142.88 on Tuesday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.24 and a fifty-two week high of $177.37. The company has a market capitalization of $49.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -649.45 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.21). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

