CommScope (COMM) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMMGet Free Report) is anticipated to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 6th. Analysts expect CommScope to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CommScope Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ COMM opened at $6.18 on Tuesday. CommScope has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $7.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded CommScope from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CommScope from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com upgraded CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded CommScope from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of CommScope in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

Further Reading

Earnings History for CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM)

