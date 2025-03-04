Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $11.51 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 39.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,293 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.6% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.2% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 23,569 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.9% during the third quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 4.9% during the third quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,783 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,413,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 5.4% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 33,002 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 4.5% during the third quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 10,811 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.62.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $167.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $190.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.35. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.66 and a 1 year high of $207.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 9.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 16,820 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.62, for a total value of $3,239,868.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,471,620.22. The trade was a 27.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ruth Porat sold 17,690 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.48, for a total transaction of $3,245,761.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,449,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,914,995.28. The trade was a 1.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 134,316 shares of company stock valued at $25,062,887. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

