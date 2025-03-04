Core Molding Technologies (CMT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 11th. Analysts expect Core Molding Technologies to post earnings of $0.12 per share and revenue of $58.79 million for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Core Molding Technologies Stock Down 4.9 %

CMT opened at $13.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $117.02 million, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Core Molding Technologies has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $21.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David L. Duvall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $33,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,706,505.55. The trade was a 0.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 36,590 shares of company stock valued at $599,433 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

About Core Molding Technologies

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

