Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Crane NXT were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Crane NXT by 985.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Crane NXT by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 50,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 19,714 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Crane NXT by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane NXT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $888,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Crane NXT by 699.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CXT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities lowered Crane NXT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Crane NXT from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Northland Capmk cut shares of Crane NXT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

Crane NXT Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CXT opened at $54.64 on Tuesday. Crane NXT, Co. has a 52-week low of $52.89 and a 52-week high of $67.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Crane NXT had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 24.08%. On average, research analysts expect that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Crane NXT Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Crane NXT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Crane NXT’s payout ratio is presently 21.32%.

Crane NXT Profile

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

Featured Articles

