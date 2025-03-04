CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share and revenue of $13.53 million for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CytomX Therapeutics Stock Down 4.0 %

CTMX stock opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $50.89 million, a PE ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.04. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $5.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CytomX Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.77.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel conditionally activated biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company utilizes conditional activation platform technology for oncology biologics research and development comprising the validation of targets for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), opening therapeutic window for novel T-cell engagers (TCEs) targeting solid tumors, and increasing the therapeutic index for immune modulators, such as cytokines; and PROBODY platform in preclinical research in areas outside of oncology.

