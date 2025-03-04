DA Davidson Has Positive Estimate for AAP FY2025 Earnings

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.94 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.70. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Advance Auto Parts’ current full-year earnings is ($0.46) per share.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AAP. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $60.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.69.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $35.31 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 48.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.15. Advance Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $88.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently -17.86%.

Insider Activity at Advance Auto Parts

In related news, EVP Tammy M. Finley sold 1,276 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $56,220.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,159.96. This trade represents a 5.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Advance Auto Parts

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $87,214,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,685,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706,328 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 140.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,908,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,155 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $75,055,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 2,585.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,353,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

(Get Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.