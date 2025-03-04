Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Dalata Hotel Group plc (LON:DAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 393.03 ($4.99) and traded as high as GBX 402 ($5.11). Dalata Hotel Group shares last traded at GBX 402 ($5.11), with a volume of 9,422 shares changing hands.

Dalata Hotel Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £988.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 393.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 370.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.13.

About Dalata Hotel Group

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns, leases, and manages hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Dublin, Regional Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Continental Europe. It operates four-star hotels; and boutique hotels under The Gibson Hotel, The Samuel Hotel, Hotel 7, and The Belvedere Hotel brands.

