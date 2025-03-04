DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 138.58 ($1.76) and traded as high as GBX 139 ($1.77). DFS Furniture shares last traded at GBX 132 ($1.68), with a volume of 179,622 shares.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DFS shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.35) target price on shares of DFS Furniture in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of £306.26 million, a P/E ratio of -71.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 138.58 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 133.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.38, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails upholstered furniture in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company retails sofas under the DFS and Sofology brand names. It also engages in the manufacture of upholstered furniture and the supply of contract logistics.

