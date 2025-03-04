Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 42.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Diageo were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,000. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 9,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $109.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $105.72 and a fifty-two week high of $151.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.80. The company has a market cap of $60.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.42%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Diageo from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

