Distribution Solutions Group (DSGR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share and revenue of $463.80 million for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Distribution Solutions Group Stock Performance

Shares of DSGR stock opened at $28.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.05. Distribution Solutions Group has a one year low of $28.01 and a one year high of $41.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 711.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barrington Research upped their target price on Distribution Solutions Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

About Distribution Solutions Group

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc, a specialty distribution company, engages in the provision of value-added distribution solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The company provides its solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO); original equipment manufacturer (OEM); and industrial technology markets.

