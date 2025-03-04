Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,569,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 993,882 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $77,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in Dropbox by 4,472.7% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Dropbox by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dropbox

In other Dropbox news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 137,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $4,131,844.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,266,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,413,313.30. This represents a 1.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Cox sold 3,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $99,019.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 309,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,141,165. This represents a 1.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 772,003 shares of company stock worth $23,067,375. Corporate insiders own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

Dropbox Stock Down 0.3 %

DBX opened at $25.90 on Tuesday. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.68 and a twelve month high of $33.33. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.80.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $643.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.61 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 17.75% and a negative return on equity of 132.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

