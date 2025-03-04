DSS (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.96. DSS shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 11,993 shares traded.
The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
In other DSS news, Director Heng Fai Ambrose Chan bought 205,149 shares of DSS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $198,994.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,184,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,148,940.75. This trade represents a 20.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
DSS, Inc operates in the product packaging, biotechnology, commercial lending, securities and investment management, alternative trading, and direct marketing businesses. It manufactures, markets, and sells mailers, photo sleeves, custom folding cartons, and 3-dimensional direct mail solutions; and markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products.
