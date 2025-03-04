Duke Capital (LON:DUKE) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Duke Capital Limited (LON:DUKE – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 30.11 ($0.38) and traded as high as GBX 30.50 ($0.39). Duke Capital shares last traded at GBX 30.50 ($0.39), with a volume of 271,866 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on DUKE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Duke Capital from GBX 52 ($0.66) to GBX 46 ($0.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Capital from GBX 52 ($0.66) to GBX 46 ($0.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of £126.55 million, a P/E ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 30.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.88, a current ratio of 19.30 and a quick ratio of 15.36.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a GBX 0.70 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. Duke Capital’s payout ratio is presently 2.96%.

