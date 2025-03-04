Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust (LON:DIG) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC (LON:DIG – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 276.86 ($3.52) and traded as high as GBX 286.77 ($3.64). Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 286 ($3.63), with a volume of 331,066 shares changing hands.

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.60, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 276.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 278.65. The company has a market cap of £383.13 million, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.73.

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.60%.

About Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust

Targeting growth of income and capital from a portfolio invested mainly in companies listed or quoted in the United Kingdom that meet the Company’s Sustainable and Responsible investing criteria

