Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at about $573,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth about $224,461,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Dutch Bros by 35.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 687,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,021,000 after acquiring an additional 181,636 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Dutch Bros by 38.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 212,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,817,000 after acquiring an additional 58,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.
Dutch Bros stock opened at $76.42 on Tuesday. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.85 and a 1 year high of $86.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.12. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.77, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.76.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.75.
Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.
