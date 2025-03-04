Dutch Bros Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BROS)

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 11,528 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 90% compared to the average daily volume of 6,061 call options.

A number of research firms recently commented on BROS. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Dutch Bros from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Dutch Bros from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dutch Bros from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

NYSE:BROS opened at $76.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.12. Dutch Bros has a 52 week low of $26.85 and a 52 week high of $86.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.73.

In other news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 262,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total value of $19,629,891.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,640,779 shares in the company, valued at $197,451,045.83. This represents a 9.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 679,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total value of $50,843,300.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,640,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,451,045.83. This trade represents a 20.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,643,632 shares of company stock worth $201,509,627 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BROS. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 638.6% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 52.3% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

