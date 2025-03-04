Dutch Bros Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BROS)

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 11,528 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 90% compared to the average daily volume of 6,061 call options.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently commented on BROS. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Dutch Bros from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Dutch Bros from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dutch Bros from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.75.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Dutch Bros
Dutch Bros Stock Down 3.5 %
Insider Activity
In other news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 262,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total value of $19,629,891.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,640,779 shares in the company, valued at $197,451,045.83. This represents a 9.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 679,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total value of $50,843,300.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,640,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,451,045.83. This trade represents a 20.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,643,632 shares of company stock worth $201,509,627 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BROS. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 638.6% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 52.3% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Dutch Bros
Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Dutch Bros
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- Bearish Investors Can Seek Refuge in Recession-Resistant ETFs
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- 3 Oversold Magnificent Seven Stocks at Key Levels: Buy Now?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 3M to Hit $175 by Mid-Year, and Higher Highs Are Likely
Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.