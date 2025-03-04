Eagle Plains Resources (CVE:EPL) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (CVE:EPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.10 and traded as high as C$0.12. Eagle Plains Resources shares last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 50,000 shares changing hands.

Eagle Plains Resources Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.81 million, a P/E ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.29.

Eagle Plains Resources Company Profile

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd., a junior resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource properties in Western Canada. The company explores for gold, critical-metals, uranium, lithium, rare earth elements, and industrial minerals. It controls approximately 50 gold, silver, uranium, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, gypsum, and rare earth mineral projects, 10 of which are under option agreements with third parties in British Columbia, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and Saskatchewan.

