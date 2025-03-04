Empresaria Group (LON:EMR) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Empresaria Group plc (LON:EMR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 26.38 ($0.34) and traded as high as GBX 27.50 ($0.35). Empresaria Group shares last traded at GBX 26.20 ($0.33), with a volume of 6,046 shares traded.

Empresaria Group Stock Down 4.7 %

The firm has a market cap of £12.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 26.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 29.59.

About Empresaria Group

Empresaria Group plc provides staffing and recruitment services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers permanent placement, temporary and contract staffing, executive search, offshore recruitment, and recruitment process outsourcing services, as well as bespoke solutions for clients and candidates.

