Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.13 and traded as high as $7.32. Enel shares last traded at $7.21, with a volume of 375,283 shares.
Enel Trading Down 0.7 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.86.
About Enel
Enel SpA operates as an integrated operator in electricity and gas industries worldwide. It generates, distributes, transmits, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; and constructs and operates generation plants and distribution grids. The company also provides energy management services; e-vehicle charging infrastructure for public and private customers; and engages in the energy commodities business.
