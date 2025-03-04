Eos Energy Enterprises Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 41,458 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 59% compared to the typical daily volume of 26,001 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eos Energy Enterprises

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 18.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,468,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,335,000 after acquiring an additional 376,494 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the third quarter worth $993,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $1,335,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 9.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 875,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 75,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $146,000. 54.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eos Energy Enterprises Trading Down 8.9 %

NASDAQ EOSE opened at $3.98 on Tuesday. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $6.64. The stock has a market cap of $867.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm cut Eos Energy Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Roth Capital cut Eos Energy Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.10.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

