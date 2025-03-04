Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,445,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 102,618 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $78,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Essent Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 53.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Essent Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Essent Group during the third quarter worth approximately $177,000. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ESNT shares. Barclays cut shares of Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Essent Group in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Essent Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Essent Group from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Essent Group from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.57.

Essent Group Price Performance

Shares of ESNT opened at $57.59 on Tuesday. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $52.22 and a 12 month high of $65.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.09). Essent Group had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 58.69%. The company had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is 18.13%.

Essent Group Profile

(Free Report)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.