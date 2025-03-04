Everi (EVRI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share and revenue of $195.98 million for the quarter.

Everi Stock Performance

Shares of Everi stock opened at $13.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.67 and a beta of 2.05. Everi has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $13.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Everi in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Everi presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Everi news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $673,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,120.50. This trade represents a 26.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 91,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,222. This trade represents a 4.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,476 shares of company stock valued at $1,879,216 over the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

