Everyman Media Group (LON:EMAN) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Everyman Media Group plc (LON:EMAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 44.14 ($0.56) and traded as low as GBX 39.20 ($0.50). Everyman Media Group shares last traded at GBX 40.28 ($0.51), with a volume of 112,406 shares trading hands.

Everyman Media Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £35.50 million, a PE ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 43.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 51.65.

About Everyman Media Group

(Get Free Report)

Everyman Media Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and management of cinemas in the United Kingdom. The company operates a network of 38 venues with 130 screens under the Everyman brand name. It is also involved in the property management business. The company was formerly known as Finlaw Two Plc and changed its name to Everyman Media Group plc in October 2013.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Everyman Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everyman Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.