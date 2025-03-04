Falcon Oil & Gas (CVE:FO) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (CVE:FO – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.11 and traded as high as C$0.12. Falcon Oil & Gas shares last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 139,669 shares trading hands.

Falcon Oil & Gas Trading Down 4.5 %

The company has a market cap of C$81.88 million, a PE ratio of -29.09 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.10.

About Falcon Oil & Gas

(Get Free Report)

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. The company holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.