FibroBiologics (FBLG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

FibroBiologics (NASDAQ:FBLG – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 6th. Analysts expect FibroBiologics to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter.

FibroBiologics Price Performance

FibroBiologics stock opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. FibroBiologics has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $13.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on FBLG. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of FibroBiologics in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on shares of FibroBiologics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of FibroBiologics in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

FibroBiologics Company Profile

FibroBiologics, Inc operates as a cell therapy, regenerative medicine company. It is developing a pipeline of treatments and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. It holds 150+ U.S. and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including disc degeneration, orthopedics, multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, wound healing, reversing organ involution, and cancer.

