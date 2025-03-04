Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF (BATS:FFLG) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its position in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF (BATS:FFLG – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,294 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 184,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after acquiring an additional 11,525 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,205,000.

Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 4.6 %

Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $23.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.72 and a 200 day moving average of $24.84. The company has a market capitalization of $355.86 million, a PE ratio of 35.54 and a beta of 1.23.

About Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF

The Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF (FFLG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in large-cap growth stocks from US and foreign issuers. Stocks are selected based on fundamental factors FFLG was launched on Feb 2, 2021 and is issued by Fidelity.

