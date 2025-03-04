Fidelity Japan Trust (LON:FJV) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Fidelity Japan Trust (LON:FJV – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 175.75 ($2.23) and traded as high as GBX 177 ($2.25). Fidelity Japan Trust shares last traded at GBX 177 ($2.25), with a volume of 56,451 shares traded.
Fidelity Japan Trust Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 175.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 167.86. The stock has a market cap of £201.09 million, a PE ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 0.70.
Fidelity Japan Trust Company Profile
The Trust has a ‘growth at reasonable price’ (GARP) investment style and approach – which involves identifying companies whose growth prospects are being under-appreciated or are not fully recognised by other investors.
