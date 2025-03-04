Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 727,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,778 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.68% of Floor & Decor worth $72,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the third quarter valued at about $74,000.

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $92.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.06 and a 12-month high of $135.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 48.46, a PEG ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.83.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.68.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

