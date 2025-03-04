FY2025 EPS Estimates for Immunovant Lowered by Analyst

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Immunovant in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.82) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.78). The consensus estimate for Immunovant’s current full-year earnings is ($2.69) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Immunovant’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.91) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($3.57) EPS.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.08).

IMVT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Immunovant to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Immunovant from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Immunovant in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Immunovant from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.55.

Shares of NASDAQ IMVT opened at $18.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 0.65. Immunovant has a 1-year low of $18.13 and a 1-year high of $35.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.34 and its 200-day moving average is $26.81.

In other news, Director Sciences Ltd. Roivant acquired 16,845,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $336,900,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 96,650,341 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,006,820. The trade was a 21.11 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 4,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $98,930.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 327,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,882,242.40. This trade represents a 1.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,510 shares of company stock valued at $656,886. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMVT. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

