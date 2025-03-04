FY2025 EPS Forecast for NPK International Lowered by Analyst

NPK International Inc. (NYSE:NPKI – Free Report) – HC Wainwright dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for NPK International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.34. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for NPK International’s current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share.

Shares of NYSE:NPKI opened at $5.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $493.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. NPK International has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $8.65.

NPK International ( NYSE:NPKI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The company had revenue of $57.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.67 million. NPK International had a negative net margin of 28.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.93%.

NPK International Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

