FY2026 EPS Estimates for Beigene Lowered by Leerink Partnrs

Beigene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ONC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their FY2026 EPS estimates for Beigene in a research note issued on Thursday, February 27th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $7.06 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.33. The consensus estimate for Beigene’s current full-year earnings is ($5.82) per share.

Get Beigene alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ONC. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Beigene from $259.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Beigene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $207.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday.

Beigene Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ONC opened at $245.53 on Monday. Beigene has a 52 week low of $126.97 and a 52 week high of $287.88. The company has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.80, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Beigene (NASDAQ:ONC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.55). Beigene had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Chan Henry Lee sold 1,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.04, for a total value of $310,164.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 30,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.74, for a total transaction of $7,379,643.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 790,950 shares of company stock worth $204,616,547. Corporate insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

Beigene Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BeiGene Ltd. Is a global oncology company, which engages in providing pharmaceutical products. Its medicines include BRUKINSA, TEVIMBRA, and PARTRUVIX. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beigene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beigene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.