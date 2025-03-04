FY2026 EPS Estimates for Enerflex Increased by Raymond James

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Enerflex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James analyst M. Barth now anticipates that the company will earn $0.99 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.82. The consensus estimate for Enerflex’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EFX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Enerflex from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Acumen Capital increased their price objective on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.97.

Shares of EFX stock opened at C$10.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.27, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.20. Enerflex has a 52-week low of C$6.30 and a 52-week high of C$15.22.

In other Enerflex news, Director Joanne Linette Cox acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,115.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,920 shares of company stock valued at $38,874. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.86%.

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

