FY2026 EPS Estimates for TSE:SIA Raised by Analyst

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Sienna Senior Living in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 27th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Thornhill now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.29. The consensus estimate for Sienna Senior Living’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TD Securities set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.86.

Shares of Sienna Senior Living stock opened at C$15.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.50 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.47. Sienna Senior Living has a 52-week low of C$12.62 and a 52-week high of C$17.60. The company has a market cap of C$1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Sienna Senior Living’s payout ratio is 232.73%.

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

