FY2029 Earnings Forecast for VRDN Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs decreased their FY2029 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Viridian Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, February 27th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now forecasts that the company will earn $2.85 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.00. The consensus estimate for Viridian Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.03) per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VRDN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 16th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viridian Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.70.

VRDN stock opened at $14.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.10 and a 200-day moving average of $19.70. The company has a current ratio of 18.55, a quick ratio of 18.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.32. Viridian Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $27.20.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.24. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 70.12% and a negative net margin of 85,127.16%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,881,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,776,000 after purchasing an additional 698,434 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,595,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,087,000 after buying an additional 174,952 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 4,522,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,701,000 after purchasing an additional 771,796 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 2,492,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,789,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,286,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,842,000 after buying an additional 84,255 shares in the last quarter.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

