FY2029 EPS Estimates for Personalis Reduced by HC Wainwright

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2029 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Personalis in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.35. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Personalis’ current full-year earnings is ($1.40) per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Personalis from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Personalis from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Personalis Stock Down 0.7 %

PSNL opened at $4.11 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.04. The firm has a market cap of $290.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.73. Personalis has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $7.20.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.09. Personalis had a negative net margin of 104.52% and a negative return on equity of 66.07%. The company had revenue of $16.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.48 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Personalis

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Personalis in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Personalis by 2,827.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,654 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in shares of Personalis during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Personalis in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Personalis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc develops and markets advanced cancer genomic tests and analytics primarily in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its tests and analytics are used by pharmaceutical companies for translational research, biomarker discovery, and development of personalized cancer therapies, as well as advanced tests are used by physicians to detect cancer recurrence, monitor cancer evolution, and uncover insights for therapy selection.

