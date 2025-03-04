Gateley (LON:GTLY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Gateley (Holdings) Plc (LON:GTLY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 135.78 ($1.73) and traded as high as GBX 136.86 ($1.74). Gateley shares last traded at GBX 136.77 ($1.74), with a volume of 138,048 shares trading hands.

Gateley Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £184.26 million, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 135.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 134.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.58, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Gateley (LON:GTLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported GBX 6.64 ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Gateley had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 12.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gateley will post 15.5253837 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gateley Cuts Dividend

Gateley Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a yield of 2.55%. Gateley’s payout ratio is 129.17%.

Gateley is an entrepreneurial professional services group at the heart of which is Gateley Legal, an English law firm established in 1808. In 2015 we became the first commercial law firm in the world to be publicly listed on the London Stock Exchange. We are a top 50 UK ranking law firm with 25 offices in the UK, Dubai and Hong Kong.

With 1,500 employees and over 1,000 professional advisers, we have recruited market leaders who can provide our clients with the expertise that they need in a considered, commercial and pragmatic manner.

