Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stake in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 98.6% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 161.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $205,000. 63.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Live Oak Bancshares Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ LOB opened at $31.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.05. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $50.57.

Live Oak Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

