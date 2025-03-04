Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stock Position in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report) by 57.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Garrett Motion were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Entropy Technologies LP grew its position in Garrett Motion by 17.0% during the third quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 17,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Garrett Motion during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 7.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 72,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Garrett Motion

In other news, major shareholder Special Credit Pa Centerbridge sold 88,061 shares of Garrett Motion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $875,326.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,395,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,328,119.02. This trade represents a 0.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Garrett Motion in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Garrett Motion Stock Performance

GTX stock opened at $9.64 on Tuesday. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.13 and a 1 year high of $10.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.15.

Garrett Motion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. Garrett Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.90%.

Garrett Motion Profile

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

