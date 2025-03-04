Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stock Holdings in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Ichor were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Ichor by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 28.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ichor by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 35,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Ichor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ICHR. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Ichor in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ichor in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Ichor from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ichor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $96,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at $315,017.28. This trade represents a 23.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ichor Stock Down 4.1 %

ICHR opened at $28.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.11 and a 200-day moving average of $30.66. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $25.95 and a 1-year high of $45.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $954.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.20 and a beta of 1.91.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.14). Ichor had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Ichor Profile

(Free Report)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.