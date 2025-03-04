Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $268,000 Stock Position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRTN. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marten Transport by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 280,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 214,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 11,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marten Transport by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 50,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 21,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Marten Transport Stock Performance

Shares of MRTN stock opened at $14.53 on Tuesday. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.37 and a fifty-two week high of $19.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.41. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 0.83.

Marten Transport Announces Dividend

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 3.52%. On average, research analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Marten Transport from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marten Transport

Marten Transport Profile

(Free Report)

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.