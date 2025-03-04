Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $285,000 Stock Position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,082 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Star Bulk Carriers were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 84,221 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 9,126 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 22,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 1,458.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 31,565 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 29,540 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter valued at about $531,000. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $15.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.16. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.30 and a 12 month high of $27.47.

Star Bulk Carriers Cuts Dividend

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $308.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.91 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 12.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SBLK shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. DNB Markets raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.30 to $20.20 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.05.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

