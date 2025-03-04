Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $292,000 Stake in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Coursera were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coursera by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 68,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 29,412 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Coursera by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Coursera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Coursera by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coursera by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 121,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 16,724 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coursera Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE:COUR opened at $7.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 1.42. Coursera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $15.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 5,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $46,363.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 180,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,211.38. This trade represents a 3.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COUR shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Coursera from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coursera currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

