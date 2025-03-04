Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $302,000 Position in Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Papa Johns International were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its holdings in shares of Papa Johns International by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in shares of Papa Johns International by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 10,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Papa Johns International by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Papa Johns International by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Papa Johns International by 225.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter.

PZZA stock opened at $44.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.77. Papa Johns International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $72.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Papa Johns International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.02%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Papa Johns International in a report on Friday. KeyCorp cut shares of Papa Johns International from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Papa Johns International from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Papa Johns International in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Papa Johns International from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Papa Johns International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

Papa John’s International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of retail sales of pizza and side items, breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned and bottled beverages.

