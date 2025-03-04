Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stake in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Symbotic were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYM. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Symbotic by 32.0% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,070,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410,050 shares during the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management lifted its stake in Symbotic by 30.1% during the third quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 1,048,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,565,000 after purchasing an additional 242,661 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Symbotic by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 503,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,290,000 after acquiring an additional 46,721 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in Symbotic by 0.8% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 384,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,372,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Symbotic by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 319,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after buying an additional 7,990 shares during the last quarter.

Get Symbotic alerts:

Insider Transactions at Symbotic

In other news, Director Rollin L. Ford sold 28,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $747,814.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,830.94. This represents a 73.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael David Dunn sold 63,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $1,921,119.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,574.40. This represents a 72.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,854 shares of company stock valued at $3,986,371. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SYM shares. Raymond James lowered Symbotic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Symbotic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Symbotic from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Symbotic

Symbotic Price Performance

Shares of SYM opened at $21.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.57. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -300.67, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.79. Symbotic Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $50.40.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Symbotic had a positive return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Symbotic Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Symbotic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.