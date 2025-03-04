Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $230,000 in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,300 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 370.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 1,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 222.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 223.7% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.80.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NTB opened at $38.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.63. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 52 week low of $29.06 and a 52 week high of $41.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.59 and its 200-day moving average is $37.49.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.17. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 26.51%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.29%.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Channel Islands and the UK, and Other. The Bermuda and Cayman segments offer retail banking and wealth management.

