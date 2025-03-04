Handelsbanken Fonder AB Lowers Stock Holdings in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,800 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CSIQ. Shah Capital Management grew its stake in Canadian Solar by 825.6% in the 4th quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 1,745,546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $19,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,964 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 131.5% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 428,733 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after purchasing an additional 243,542 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 494.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 115,328 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 95,924 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the third quarter worth about $1,109,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,461 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 57,246 shares during the last quarter. 52.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Canadian Solar from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Canadian Solar in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.15 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.31.

Canadian Solar Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of CSIQ stock opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. Canadian Solar Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $21.35. The stock has a market cap of $650.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.92, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 0.02%. Canadian Solar’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Solar Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Solar Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.