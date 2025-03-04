Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 2,600 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in Sprout Social by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 145,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 82,879 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 46.6% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 188,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 20.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,199,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,868,000 after acquiring an additional 200,190 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 27.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter worth $393,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPT. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Sprout Social from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Sprout Social from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.85.

Sprout Social Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of SPT opened at $26.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.47 and a beta of 1.06. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.05 and a 12-month high of $64.91.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $107.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.74 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 17.24% and a negative return on equity of 40.94%. Equities research analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ryan Paul Barretto sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $520,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,753,091.25. The trade was a 9.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karen Walker sold 5,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $171,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,169.60. The trade was a 12.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,413,532 over the last quarter. 10.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

