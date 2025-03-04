Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 6,000 Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARI. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the third quarter worth approximately $1,130,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 46.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 13,348 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 4.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.2% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

NYSE:ARI opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.25 and its 200 day moving average is $9.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 51.19 and a current ratio of 51.19. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $11.64.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance ( NYSE:ARI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a negative net margin of 39.40% and a positive return on equity of 9.37%. Research analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.00%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is currently -105.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on ARI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com raised Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ARI

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.