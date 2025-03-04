Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases New Holdings in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIGR. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in UP Fintech by 38.5% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 675,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 62,145 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 66.2% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 204,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 81,300 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the third quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in UP Fintech during the third quarter valued at $516,000. 9.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on UP Fintech in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.40 target price on the stock.

UP Fintech Stock Performance

TIGR stock opened at $6.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.26. UP Fintech Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $14.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

About UP Fintech

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

